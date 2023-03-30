

Today’s podcast points out the unprecedented nature of Joe Biden’s attack on Benjamin Netanyahu, as it involves not international conflict but internal domestic Israeli government structures. And David Bahnsen joins us to discuss the banking crisis three weeks after the run on Silicon Valley Bank. Give a listen.

