We welcome Dan Senor to today’s podcast to explain the collapse of Israel’s government and how it represents a brilliant new political play by Bibi Netanyahu. Then we talk about our own Noah Rothman’s lead essay in the July-August COMMENTARY, “You Are What You Don’t Eat.” Give a listen.

