Come on, man. In the middle of a disastrous week for the Biden legacy, with Democrats and media figures scurrying for cover and doing what they can to shred the evidence of their own participation in the attempted cover-up of Joe Biden’s infirmities during the first three and a half years of his presidency, the news is released that the former president is suffering from an aggressive form of prostate cancer so advanced that it has metastasized to the bone, with a “Gleason score” of nine on a scale of 10. You can feel bad for Biden and still be disgusted and outraged by the deep cynicism on display in the release of this news—clearly an effort by the Biden team to try and choke off the oxygen of the release of the Tapper-Thompson book. The oncologist Zeke Emanuel, one of the highest-profile doctors in the Democratic Party’s orbit, said this morning, “Oh, he’s had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading….That Gleason score, that score is from two up to 10. And he’s a nine. And that means that the cancer doesn’t look normal, it looks very abnormal, which is probably why it’s in the bone…It is a little surprising to many of us oncologists that he wasn’t diagnosed earlier.”

So given the high likelihood that this cancer is something the Biden inner circle has known about for, let’s charitably say, a while, they’ve clearly deployed this news to shift Biden’s place in the news cycle from a figure at the center of a scandal that is mushrooming in size to a tragic victim.

And in the end, of course, Biden isn’t the villain of the story told in the book being released tomorrow. The bad guys here are the people around him, and the Democratic cognitive elite from both inside the administration and out. Either they knew he was too out of it to serve as president and covered it up, which is criminal and means they should never again be allowed anywhere near a position of authority, or they deluded themselves into thinking otherwise, which means they were fools who should never be allowed anywhere near a position of authority. Anyway you slice it, they should never be anywhere near power ever again. This means you, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. And you, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. And you, Chief of Staff Jeffrey Zients. You propped up an infirm man, and maybe a man you knew to be suffering from cancer, to keep yourselves in power.

Now, Jill Biden will have no way to be anywhere near power, but she is clearly the central player in this melodrama, and the question for the future is: Who will tell that story?