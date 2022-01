Today’s podcast takes up the fact that inflation is rising at the fastest rate in 40 years while Joe Biden…desperately tries to change the subject to something pleasing to the Democratic base. Good luck with that. And we discuss Abe Greenwald’s blockbuster piece from our February issue, “Yes, There Is a Counter-Revolution.” Give a listen.

