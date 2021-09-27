Search
Today’s podcast asks the question: What do America’s most famous leftist member of Congress and Anthony Trollope’s fictional 19th-century political character Phineas Finn have in common? Also: What’s more popular among Democrats, spending a mere trillion dollars or spending many trillions of dollars? And: Why didn’t the Tony Awards bestow their largesse on a Black Lives Matter play? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

