

Today’s podcast looks at the current state of the race on the day Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Donald Trump’s threat to democracy, and we ask: Is Biden doing this to make sure Trump keeps talking about the supposedly stolen election, which is the subject Biden believes can propel him to a second term? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.