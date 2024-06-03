

What the heck happened on Friday with Joe Biden’s speech apparently saying Israel had agreed to some plan to end the war in Gaza with Hamas still in power—or maybe not still in power—or maybe kind of still in power? What did Israel do to give Biden the opening to move the goalpoasts in this way? And what will the Hunter Biden trial mean for the president? Give a listen.

