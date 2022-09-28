Today’s podcast notes the $400 billion cost of Joe Biden’s student debt “forgiveness” program and notes the irony of a supposedly progressive party favoring the well-to-do at the expense of the poor. Then there’s the comic denouement of Joe Manchin’s career and the approaching hurricane horror in Florida. Give a listen.

