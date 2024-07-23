

The idea that Joe Biden is secretly dead seems to have taken hold among people on the Right, which doesn’t make a lot of sense except when you consider just how conspiratorially Democrats have been behaving over the past couple of weeks—and how their behavior is stimulating conspiracy theories all over the place. Give a listen.

