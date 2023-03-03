

Today’s podcast takes up Joe Biden’s decision to violate his own party’s principles and refuse to veto a Congressional move against bad crime rules in the District of Columbia. Does this herald a new era of pragmatic politics inside the Biden White House? Give a listen.

