In this, the last podcast of the week, we ask: What’s going on between the president and the vice president? Is he targeting her? Is he trying to upstage her? Is he trying to humiliate her? Or does he even know what he’s doing? And what exactly is she doing? Is she really as bad at this candidate stuff as she appears? And what’s happening at CBS? Give a listen.

CopyCopied