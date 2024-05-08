Search
The news that the Biden administration has deliberately chosen to withhold certain armaments from Israel despite the passage of the aid bill last month is a landmark moment not only in the peculiar behavior of the White House toward the Jewish state since October 7 but also in the annals of American warfare. We don’t try to win wars any longer; are we now committed to ensuring that other nations can’t win wars either? Give a listen.

