Today’s podcast scratches its head at the news that Joe Biden is…building a border wall? And throwing $9 billion in debt-relief aid at student loans even though the Supreme Court said his last plan was unconstitutional? Meanwhile, in New York, Trump’s argument that the fraud case against him is “election interference” is getting pretty good support from…the judge in the case? And the state attorney general? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

