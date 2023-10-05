

Today’s podcast scratches its head at the news that Joe Biden is…building a border wall? And throwing $9 billion in debt-relief aid at student loans even though the Supreme Court said his last plan was unconstitutional? Meanwhile, in New York, Trump’s argument that the fraud case against him is “election interference” is getting pretty good support from…the judge in the case? And the state attorney general? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.