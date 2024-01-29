

Today’s podcast worries over Joe Biden’s next steps relating to Iran and its proxies attacking Americans in the Middle East and the temptation to do just a little bit and not a lot to respond, which will only make things worse. It’s even more puzzling given how vulnerable Biden is in an election year against Donald Trump on this issue because Trump can favorably contrast his record on Iran with Biden’s in a way Biden will be hard-pressed to counter. Give a listen.

