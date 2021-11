The podcast today takes up a new poll that suggests Democrats and independents are entirely at cross purposes when it comes to big spending, so if Joe Biden pleases his own base, he alienates the non-aligned voters he desperately needs as well—and vice versa. And what happened to the 2020 revolutionary moment? Give a listen.

