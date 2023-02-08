We analyze Joe Biden’s State of the Union, the Republican heckling, and the interesting response from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on today’s episode featuring Matthew Continetti, who will join the podcast as a permanent daily co-host in a few weeks. Give a listen.
Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.
This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.