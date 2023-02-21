Matthew Continetti joins the podcast as permanent co-host today as we discuss the president’s trip to Kyiv and just what it was Ron DeSantis was saying about it exactly—and how the early 20th century’s politics in America might be an eerie parallel to what’s happening right now. Give a listen.
Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.
This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.