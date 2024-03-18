

Today’s podcast takes up the weekend kerfuffle over Donald Trump’s use of the word “bloodbath” and how quickly his opponents in the media and elsewhere rose in horror at a word they themselves used just a week ago to describe the firing of staffers at the Republican National Committee, for example. What’s going on here? And what about the continued fallout from Chuck Schumer’s strange speech last week calling for Israel to depose Bibi Netanyahu? Give a listen.

