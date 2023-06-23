Search
Eliana Johnson joins today’s podcast with a scoop from her publication, the Washington Free Beacon: A photograph makes it clear Hunter Biden was in proximity to his father on the day in 2017 he threatened a Chinese energy executive with Joe’s wrath should a deal between Hunter and the Chinese company not go through. Is this the smoking gun? Also, a year after the Dobbs decision, where stands the abortion issue? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

