

Today’s podcast looks askance at, and is horrified by, and laughs at, the protest at the Capitol yesterday by “Jewish organizations” working as propagandists for Jew-killing organizations. And then we take apart, word by word, the New York Times‘s effort to exculpate itself for responsibility for the violence in the wake of its false reporting of the hospital rocket strike. Give a listen.

