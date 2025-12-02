Today we take up the New York Times and its implicit takedown of the Washington Post story claiming Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered a second strike in an attack on a drug-smuggling boat in September. Then we wonder what possible incentive the U.S. can offer Russia to take its “peace deal.” And for today’s COMMENTARY RECOMMENDS, I choose the actor Tim Blake Nelson’s novel Superhero. Give a listen.

