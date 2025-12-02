Search
Today we take up the New York Times and its implicit takedown of the Washington Post story claiming Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered a second strike in an attack on a drug-smuggling boat in September. Then we wonder what possible incentive the U.S. can offer Russia to take its “peace deal.” And for today’s COMMENTARY RECOMMENDS, I choose the actor Tim Blake Nelson’s novel Superhero. Give a listen.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

