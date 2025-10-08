Search
Eliana Johnson joins the podcast today to talk about the unprecedented attack-dog performance on Tuesday in a Senate hearing by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who decided to treat her oversight committee as though they were enemies whom she had every right to attack in personal terms. Is this a new model going forward? And what’s this with the idea that a Harvard professor shooting a gun near a synagogue was just hunting rats? Give a listen.

