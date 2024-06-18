

Danielle Pletka joins us today to discuss her landmark article, “The Anti-Semitism Money and Power Network—and How to Smash It,” from the July-August issue of COMMENTARY. But before we do, we discuss the politically confusing decision by Joe Biden to grant amnesty to 1 million illegals a week after he tried to look like Mr. Tough Guy on the border. What on earth? Give a listen.

