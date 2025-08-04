Search
Today’s podcast notes the deep problems with Donald Trump firing the head of the agency that issues the jobs report every month while also noting that these job numbers reports are horrible and no one is trying to fix them. And we note our deep sadness and anger at those who are conveniently shifting their views on Israel to conform with the liberal blob. Give a listen.

