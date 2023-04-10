

Today’s podcast discusses the political nonsense in Tennessee and how it’s a way to move the conversation about the horrifying shooting in Nashville away from the shooter’s motivations to other, more politically palatable subject matter for Democrats and liberals. And yes, we talk about the Trump indictment again. Eli Lake joins us. Give a listen.

