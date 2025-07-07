

We’re back after a patriotic Fourth of July to talk about the anti-patriotic Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City and whether there are ways in which he can be made to lose the November election. Is the best way the one least talked about? We also discuss the horrible Texas disaster, the One Big Beautiful Bill, Elon Musk’s new party, and the Bibi visit. Give a listen.

