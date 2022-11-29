Today’s podcast takes up the bizarre behavior of Republican election supervisors in a small county in Arizona who do not want to certify their election results—and the fact that if they were to succeed, a House seat would flip to the Democrats. How crazy is that? Not as crazy, perhaps, as the anti-Semitism-enabling behavior of a former president of the United States. Give a listen.

