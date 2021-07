Michael Brendan Dougherty of National Review joins us today to discuss his controversial NR piece, “Convincing the Skeptics,” which caused a firestorm on Twitter for supposedly showing undue sympathy for those who aren’t getting the vaccines. We also talk about bad polling and the very bad Kenneth Roth of Human Rights Watch. Give a listen.

