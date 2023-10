Noam Blum of Tablet joins us to discuss Tablet’s effort to collect the testimonies relating to the massacre of Jews on October 7. Can we bear to listen? Can we bear not to? (Warning: We use some explicit language on this one.) Give a listen.

