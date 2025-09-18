

Eliana Johnson joins today’s podcast to talk about the reasons behind Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and the role of government in it before we move on to the frightening and open advocacy of anti-Semitic opinions by the woke right in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Give a listen.

