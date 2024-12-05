

We discuss the astonishing oral arguments yesterday in the Supreme Court about trans medicine and laws to restrict it before turning to the equally astonishing Biden-should-preemptively-pardon-everybody argument that’s racing around Washington like the bubonic plague. Give a listen.

