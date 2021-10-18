Search
Today’s podcast pays tribute to Colin Powell’s extraordinary American story and asks why his memoir isn’t taught in schools while memoirs about racial bitterness are. We also wonder at the larger meaning of the DC comic book company’s decision to remove the words “American way” from the Superman slogan and what it means about the possibilities of a conservative counterculture. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

