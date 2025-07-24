Search
As the Trump administration presses a case against the Obamans for pursuing Trump maliciously in 2016 and 2017, liberals and populists are pressing for more and more information on the confusing matter of Jeffrey Epstein. Is there an “omniconspiracy” of the American elites? And we take a look at the remarkable deal struck between the administration and Columbia University. Give a listen.

