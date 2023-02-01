Tevi Troy joins the podcast today to talk about his article in COMMENTARY, “Ed Koch, Ten Years Gone.” And Tevi puts on his health-care hat as a former high-ranking official at the Department of Health and Human Services to help us understand the baffling Biden White House announcement that the COVID emergency will be over…in three months. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.