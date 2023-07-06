

Dan Senor joins our podcast today to give us insight into the Israeli military actions on the West Bank, the current political standing of Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition, and what the apparently collapsing prosecutions of Israel’s prime minister might have to teach us about the indictments of Donald Trump. Give a listen.

