

Donald Trump’s moves to end the war between Russia and Ukraine suggests he is pursuing a kind of foreign policy we haven’t seen in the United States since the 1920s and 1930s. What are the consequences of that? And what of Hamas announcing it will free three hostages this weekend after “suspending” the release earlier this week? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.