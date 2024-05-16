

We split on who has the upper hand in the coming debates, but all agree there are risks and rewards and that the race could use a little shaking up. Less shook up, it appears, is American public opinion when it comes to Israel and the Palestinians, which remains firmly in the latter’s camp. And the COVID reckoning is speeding up. Give a listen.

