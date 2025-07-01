

Gallup reports that just 36 percent of self-described Democrats say they are proud to be American, as opposed to 92 percent of Republicans. The Republican number has been consistent for two decades; the Democratic number fluctuates according to who is in power. What does this mean? We speculate. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.