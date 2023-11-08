

Today’s podcast looks at the results of the 2023 elections and show how abortion is still winning for Democrats and how Republicans just keep losing and losing and losing and why. Also, why it matters that Rep. Rashida Tlaib was censured—or did she want this? Give a listen.

