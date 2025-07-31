

Twenty-seven Democratic senators voted against aid to Israel on Wednesday, a mark of the Jewish state’s abandonment by one of the two major parties in America. But wait! What’s this? Polling in 1982 that almost perfectly matches the polling today on support for Israel? Maybe be of better cheer if you are an advocate for the Jewish state, or nah? And…the amazing Sydney Sweeney jeans ad and what it says about America. Give a listen.

