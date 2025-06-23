

Today’s podcast explores the strange disappointment of so-called “arms control” experts at the effort to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program—which they seem to oppose on the grounds that it threatens efforts on paper to control nuclear proliferation. Also, Trump as a gift to the Jewish people and the dangers of tomorrow’s NYC mayoral primary. Give a listen.

