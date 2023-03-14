

Today’s podcast features our old friend Jonathan Schanzer of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who joins us to discuss Ron DeSantis’s characterization of the war in Ukraine as a “territorial dispute” in which we should not become entangled. And then we talk about the stunning news that China has brokered a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia and what this says about American foreign policy, in line with Schanzer’s 2021 COMMENTARY article, “Diplomatic Arson in the Middle East.” Give a listen.

