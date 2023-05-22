Search
Today’s podcast rolls its eyes at Joe Biden’s sudden conversion to the idea that he, as president, can invoke the 14th amendment to solve the debt-ceiling crisis—something three weeks ago he said he could not do. Is this more grist for the mill of his chances in 2024? Not so fast; there are data that suggest the Republicans have more to worry about than Democrats next year. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

