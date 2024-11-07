

After Kamala Harris’s concession speech, the recriminations are beginning inside the Democratic Party—and oh, are we here for it. Are they going to diagnose what went wrong honestly, or are they going to retreat to their zone of ideological comfort? Give a listen.

