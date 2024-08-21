

We dive deep into the visuals, music, and pageantry of the second day of the Democratic National Convention. Killer speeches by Doug Emhoff and Michelle Obama! Barack, condescending to Joe Biden and pretty much everybody else in America! And the best roll call of the states ever! Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or Ricochet.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.