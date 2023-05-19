

Eliana Johnson joins the podcast today to discuss the media campaign against Dianne Feinstein, the refusal of the media to examine the condition of John Fetterman, and how Fetterman’s clothing choices signify something about the nature of fashion in American politics. Also, next week’s Republican-presidential-candidate-Palooza. Give a listen.

