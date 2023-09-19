

Today’s podcast points out that while all the talk of a government shutdown centers on Republican infighting in the House of Representatives, the idea that the government must shut down if Republicans are not unanimous is based in the idea that no Democrat will vote to keep the government open. If that’s true, won’t they get some of the blame? And with the debt topping $33 trillion, can spending remain a secondary issue in our politics? Give a listen.

