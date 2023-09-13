

Today’s podcast tries to suss out the political motivations behind House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “authorization” of an impeachment inquiry and what they say about his power and the upcoming budget battle. Also, did Biden really have a good trip to India and Vietnam? Give a listen.

