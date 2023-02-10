Search
Login

Today’s podcast asks why the Biden administration declassified information regarding the Chinese surveillance flights via balloon and what they might suggest about the White House’s posture toward China—or whether we even have a posture toward China. Also, the Fetterman fears may have come home to roost. And what about Nikki Haley getting 11 percent in a three-way poll? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied