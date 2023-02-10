Today’s podcast asks why the Biden administration declassified information regarding the Chinese surveillance flights via balloon and what they might suggest about the White House’s posture toward China—or whether we even have a posture toward China. Also, the Fetterman fears may have come home to roost. And what about Nikki Haley getting 11 percent in a three-way poll? Give a listen.

