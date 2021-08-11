Search
Today’s podcast brings up the question: Why did Andrew Cuomo date his resignation fourteen days away? What is this Machiavellian schemer up to? And as the infrastructure bill passes the Senate, what will Nancy Pelosi do in the House—and is she any good at her job? And why, oh why, do the data on the Delta variant simply not suggest what the COVID hawks want them to suggest? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

